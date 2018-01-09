Bringing The World Home To You

Viewers Given Rare Look At DACA Deliberations Between Trump And Lawmakers

Published January 9, 2018 at 2:06 PM EST

In a nearly hourlong live shot from inside the White House on Tuesday afternoon, President Trump and a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House and Senate deliberated on whether there should be a deal on deportation protection for young immigrants living in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s Domenico Montanaro(@DomenicoNPR) on the prospects for a deal.

