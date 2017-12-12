Bringing The World Home To You

Using Music To Explore The Problems Of Lake Erie

Published December 12, 2017 at 1:45 PM EST
Domenico Boyagian (left) and Margaret Brouwer, conductor and composer for Voice of the Lake. (Elizabeth Miller/Great Lakes Today)
It may be hard to imagine a composer being inspired by public hearings and court cases. But Lake Erie and its problems take center stage in a new oratorio from Cleveland composer Margaret Brouwer.

Elizabeth Miller (@llmiller12) of Great Lakes Today has more on the piece and its recent premiere.

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of WBFO in Buffalo, New York, WCPN Ideastream in Cleveland and WXXI in Rochester, New York.

