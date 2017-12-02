Fresh Air Weekend: Patton Oswalt; 'The Shape Of Water'; 'President Show' Stars

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Patton Oswalt: Falling In Love Again Was Like 'Getting Hit By Lightning Twice':After the sudden death of his first wife in April 2016, Oswalt felt his life slipping away. But over the past year, things took a turn: He fell in love again, and now he has a new Netflix special.

Gorgeous And Lyrical 'Shape of Water' Doesn't Quite Hit Its Mark:Director Guillermo del Toro's new film is both a stylized vision of Cold War paranoia and an old-school monster movie. Reviewer Justin Chang says he wanted to love The Shape of Water more than he did.

Stars Of 'The President Show' Present An 'Off The Rails' Version Of Trump:Anthony Atamanuik and Peter Grosz's new Comedy Central series is set up like a late night talk show, hosted by President Trump with Vice President Pence as his sidekick.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

