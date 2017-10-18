Bringing The World Home To You

Opioid Crisis Takes Center Stage After Drug Czar Nominee's Industry Ties Exposed

Published October 18, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT

The revelation that Republican Rep. Tom Marino of Pennsylvania — the White House nominee to head the National Office of Drug Control Policy — sponsored legislation that favored the drug industry while receiving campaign contributions from that same industry led to Marino withdrawing his name from consideration. Meanwhile, President Trump has announced that he will declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency.

Lev Facher (@levfacher), Washington correspondent for STAT, tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young about efforts to repeal that legislation and what a national emergency declaration may mean.

