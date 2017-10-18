Bringing The World Home To You

Mandalay Bay Security Guard Breaks His Silence

Published October 18, 2017 at 1:20 PM EDT
The Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino is seen in the evening in thein Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 4, 2017. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos spoke for the first time publicly about his experience the night a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Campos, who was the first person to confront the killer, had remained largely out of the public eye.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with KNPR reporter Casey Morell (@csymrl) about Campos’s public statement and the latest in the investigation.

