Mandalay Bay Security Guard Breaks His Silence

Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos spoke for the first time publicly about his experience the night a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Campos, who was the first person to confront the killer, had remained largely out of the public eye.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with KNPR reporter Casey Morell (@csymrl) about Campos’s public statement and the latest in the investigation.

