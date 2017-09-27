Bringing The World Home To You

Millions Still Stranded In Puerto Rico, Awaiting Aid

Published September 27, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT
Edgar Morales sits and waits in line to get gas as he deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on Sept. 26, 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
One week after Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, many on the island say they’re still waiting for help. Most of the island’s 3.4 million people remain without electricity. Food, water, fuel and cell service are scarce, especially outside the capital of San Juan, where thousands of federal employees from FEMA and other agencies are coordinating relief efforts.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s Camila Domonoske (@camilareads), who is in Puerto Rico.

