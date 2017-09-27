Millions Still Stranded In Puerto Rico, Awaiting Aid

One week after Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, many on the island say they’re still waiting for help. Most of the island’s 3.4 million people remain without electricity. Food, water, fuel and cell service are scarce, especially outside the capital of San Juan, where thousands of federal employees from FEMA and other agencies are coordinating relief efforts.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s Camila Domonoske (@camilareads), who is in Puerto Rico.

