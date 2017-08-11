Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Seattle, Pay-By-Day Parking May Reduce Solo-Car Commutes

Published August 11, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5, headed north through Fife, Wash., near the Port of Tacoma in 2016. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5, headed north through Fife, Wash., near the Port of Tacoma in 2016. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

In Seattle, where thousands of employees drive to work every day, parking can be a nightmare. But some companies and organizations — pushed by state and local government — are working to reduce the number of solo-car commutes by charging for parking by day, instead of on a monthly basis. The results appear to be positive, according to David Gutman (@davidlgutman), transportation reporter for The Seattle Times.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Gutman about efforts to reduce the number of commuters who drive alone.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.