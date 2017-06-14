Bringing The World Home To You

Hawaii Governor On Legislative Effort To Fight Climate Change

Published June 14, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Hawaii Gov. David Ige appears at a Democratic Governors Association news conference in Washington in February. (Cliff Owen/AP)
Hawaii is defying President Trump yet again. This time, by passing legislation that commits the state to follow goals outlined in the Paris climate accord. This comes after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement.

In April, Hawaii drew the ire of the administration when it became the first to file a lawsuit against the president’s revised travel ban. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks about both issues with Hawaii Gov. David Ige (@GovHawaii).

