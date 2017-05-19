From The Big Top Into The Big World: A Ringling Ringmaster's Final Bow

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has been entertaining audiences for a long time. Its history goes back 146 years — to about the time when professional baseball emerged and before Coca-Cola was invented.

But this substantial chapter in American history comes to a close on Sunday. After years of declining ticket sales and seemingly endless conflicts with animal rights groups, Ringling Bros. will stage its final show in Uniondale, N.Y.

Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson is one of hundreds of Ringling performers and crew members with extraordinary talents who will be out of a job come Monday. Recruited fresh out of college, where he'd been studying voice performance and training to be a professional opera singer, he became Ringling's first African-American ringmaster in 1998.

"Ironically enough, I will be the very last voice in the 146-year history of this show, so I will be the last person you hear to speak of 'The Greatest Show on Earth' — which is a wild little paradox, to be a first and a last at the same time. I don't know too many people who can say that, in any industry," he says.

In his nearly 20-year career with the circus, Iverson married a fellow performer — a Brazilian dancer turned production manager — and raised two children while traveling from city to city on the circus train. Now 8 and 12 years old, his children also perform with Ringling.

During the circus' recent slate of shows in Virginia, Iverson let NPR into his world. Between performances, he navigates what comes next.

On a trip to FedEx to ship out professional portfolios to prospective agents, he reflects on the absurdity of job-hunting for circus folks — recalling the time consultants came to help them with their resumes.

"How do you do that with circus people? How do you help them write that out? How do you write a resume for superman?" Iverson asks. "It's like, he flies, you know?"

Marian Carrasquero / NPR / Iverson and his family of four have lived year-round in a three-room compartment on the mile-long Ringling circus train. As they travel from city to city, they collect magnets from the different places they visit.

Marian Carrasquero / NPR / About 120 performers and crew members from Ringling's "Blue Unit" have lived year-round on the mile-long circus train. A separate "Red Unit," which simultaneously traveled the country, had its own train with a comparable number of full-time residents.

Marian Carresquero / NPR / Iverson's son Matthew Felipe gets ready backstage; Iverson applies makeup. Matthew Felipe plays a younger version of his father during the show.

Marian Carrasquero / NPR / Ringling performers and animals enter the arena in Fairfax, Va.

Marian Carrasquero / NPR / Iverson greets the crowd at EagleBank Arena on a spaceship. The final theme for the Blue Unit's performance is "Out of this World."

Marian Carrasquero / NPR / Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey commands lions and tigers during the performance. In Ringling's final year, these animals, along with horses, were the show's largest. Elephants were retired from the circus in 2016.

Marian Carrasquero / NPR / "Every last artist needs me out there as their voice," says Iverson. "It's imperative that I'm out there to present them as the glorious beings that they are. ... They're the greatest thing for those 8 minutes or 12 minutes that they're doing their thing, and the world needs to understand ... no one else does it. And the only person who can render that excitement and zeal is the ringmaster."