House OKs GOP Health Bill, A Step Toward Affordable Care Act Repeal

Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since President Trump took office.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with NPR’s Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) about the bill’s passage by a thin 217-213 vote.

With reporting from The Associated Press. The audio atop this post will be updated.

