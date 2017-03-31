Secretary Tillerson's Busy Week: Bahrain, Turkey, NATO

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Brussels on Friday meeting with NATO foreign ministers for the first time since he began at the State Department.

The meeting closes out a busy week for Tillerson, who earlier this week changed a human-rights policy attached to the sale of arms to Bahrain and announced that the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “will be decided by the Syrian people.”

NPR’s Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) recaps the week with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

