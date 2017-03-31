Bringing The World Home To You

Secretary Tillerson's Busy Week: Bahrain, Turkey, NATO

Published March 31, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (right) greets Secretary of State Rex Tillerson upon his arrival for a North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on March 31, 2017. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Brussels on Friday meeting with NATO foreign ministers for the first time since he began at the State Department.

The meeting closes out a busy week for Tillerson, who earlier this week changed a human-rights policy attached to the sale of arms to Bahrain and announced that the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “will be decided by the Syrian people.”

NPR’s Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) recaps the week with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

