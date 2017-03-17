Bringing The World Home To You

What Eliminating Arts Funding Would Mean For Massachusetts Arts Organizations

Published March 17, 2017 at 1:26 PM EDT

Among other cuts to domestic spending called for in President Trump’s budget proposal is the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts. The NEA helps fund cultural institutions large and small across the country, and many of them are now worried about their future.

Andrea Shea from Here & Now contributor WBUR takes a look at how some Massachusetts-based arts organizations might be affected.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.