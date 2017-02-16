Bringing The World Home To You

Germ History: Milkmaids Inspire Vaccines, But The Germs Keep Coming

By John Poole,
Xaver Xylophon
Published February 16, 2017 at 6:38 AM EST

For most of human history, we had a lot of bad ideas about how we were getting sick. We also had plenty of bad ideas about how to prevent it, like bloodletting, drilling large holes in the head and drinking arsenic.

We really only started to figure out how to effectively fight infectious disease about 200 years ago, when, inspired by milkmaids, a doctor named Edward Jenner decided to take a closer look at a promising folk remedy - the surprising details we'll leave for the video.

Eventually, he invented vaccination, our first safe and effective way to fight disease. About time!

So what did that do for us? Consider that in 1900, the average person lived only about 30 years. Today, most of us live to 70. We were so successful in such a short time, the U.S. surgeon general reportedly exclaimed in 1967 that we had closed the book on infectious disease.

If only! The conditions that created the rise of human germs are only intensifying. Which means there are more germs emerging now than ever before.

What do you want to know about pandemics? Share your questions by submitting them in our special tool here.Our global health team will answer some of them in an upcoming story.

John Poole
John Poole is a senior visuals editor at NPR. He loves working with talented people and teams to create compelling stories that resonate with the 40 million people who visit NPR's digital platforms each month.
Xaver Xylophon
