Words In Words

Published January 27, 2017 at 11:55 AM EST

What would you get if Scrabble hooked up with a Russian nesting doll? That's what contestants figure out in this game where every answer is a multisyllabic word, followed by a word found inside that word. If we said, "My science experiment may or may not include an electronically charged particle," the answer would be "optional ion" because the word "optional" contains the word "ion."

Heard on Zazie Beetz: Atlanta In Brooklyn

