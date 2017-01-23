In Northwest, Agricultural Producers Share Mixed Reactions To Death Of Trans-Pacific Partnership
The inauguration of Donald Trump and the next session of Congress mark the end of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal for the United States. Two closely tied agricultural exporters in the Northwest — beef producers and hay farmers — are reacting in different ways.
Anna King (@AnnaKingN3) of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports.
