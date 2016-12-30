Bringing The World Home To You

The Historic Case Of A Prosecutor And The Suspect He Saved From The Gallows

Published December 30, 2016 at 12:20 PM EST

In 1924 a Connecticut prosecutor saved a suspect from the gallows, in a case of justice that’s taught today in law books. The movie “Boomerang” was based on the case.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins looks back at the case, and how it resonates today in the debate of over sentencing and overzealous prosecutions.

Read The Marshall Project story, “Homer and Harold: An Extraordinary Story of Justice Done, and What Came After,” here, and via Smithsonian magazine.

Hear more about the story of Homer Cummings, via WBUR:

