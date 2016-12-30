Bringing The World Home To You

'Celebration Of Lights' Takes On New Meaning As Montana Town Fights Anti-Semitism

Montana Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published December 30, 2016 at 4:44 PM EST

The Jewish community in Whitefish, Mont., has become the target of online harassment by neo-Nazis after Sherry Spencer, the mother of emerging white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, wrote online about being asked to sell her downtown properties and donate the profits to the Montana Human Rights Network.

During this Hanukkah, the people of Whitefish are banding together to fight this anti-Semitism with displays of paper menorahs. They borrowed the strategy from another Montana city, Billings, which pushed back against anti-Semitism more than two decades ago by encouraging the entire town to put menorahs in windows.

Copyright 2021 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

All Things Considered
Nicky Ouellet
