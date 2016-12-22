Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

How The 'House Of Assad' Brought Syria To Civil War

Published December 22, 2016 at 12:20 PM EST
A banner bearing a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a street in the city of Damascus. (Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images)
A banner bearing a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a street in the city of Damascus. (Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images)

Two men with notorious reputations have led Syria for the past 45 years — the late Hafez al-Assad and his son, Bashar.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Trinity University historian David Lesch — who met with Bashar al-Assad regularly between 2004 and 2009 — about the Syrian president’s transformation from a “fairly normal, likable” person into one of the Middle East’s most notorious dictators. Lesch is also author of “Syria: The Fall of The House of Assad.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.