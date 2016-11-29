Bringing The World Home To You

Online Sales Surpass In-Store Sales On Black Friday Weekend For First Time

Published November 29, 2016 at 12:52 PM EST
In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2013, file photo, Amazon.com employees organize outbound packages at an Amazon.com Fulfillment Center on Cyber Monday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2013, file photo, Amazon.com employees organize outbound packages at an Amazon.com Fulfillment Center on Cyber Monday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Today is Giving Tuesday, a day of fundraising for non-profits that comes on the heels of several of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Cyber Monday yesterday racked in record sales for online retailers, and over the Black Friday weekend, millions more people shopped online than in stores for the first time ever.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior editor for commerce at Recode, about this year’s trends in holiday shopping.

