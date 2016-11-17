Bringing The World Home To You

After Trump's Victory, Lifelong Democrat Reflects On Why She Supported Him

Published November 17, 2016 at 12:40 PM EST

Massachusetts residentDianna Ploss was a lifelong Democrat. But during the campaign, she quit her job so she could volunteer full time for Donald Trump.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Ploss about what compelled her to make the switch, and about what she’s saying to friends and family who might have a problem with some of the racist attitudes that have surfaced in the last year.

