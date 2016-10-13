Looking Back On The Parody Legend Of Christopher Guest

Christopher Guest’s new movie, “Mascots,” is out today on Netflix.

The “mockumentary” filmmaker has been using a set formula for two decades built on silly concepts and improvised scripts.

NPR movie critic Bob Mondello talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about what makes the movies funny, and how the style has now found its way into other entertainment.

Bob Mondello, NPR movie critic. He tweets @Bob_Mondello.

