Florida Bracing For Matthew's Eye; Haiti's Death Toll Tops 280

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

All right. Hurricane Matthew is spinning up the Florida coast right now. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power. Dennis Feltgen of the National Hurricane Center is monitoring this storm.

DENNIS FELTGEN: The western eyewall with hurricane force winds is very close to Cape Canaveral. And it is very possible that these hurricane force winds will brush the cape.

GREENE: All right. More than a million people have been told to evacuate in Florida, and we're going to be following the situation there throughout the day.

