100-mph Wind Gusts At Cape Canaveral As Hurricane Matthew Arrives

Published October 7, 2016 at 9:39 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And another story we're monitoring this morning, Hurricane Matthew. After leaving more than 280 people dead in Haiti, that storm is now bearing down on Florida. The eye of the storm is just off the coast. There are reports of wind gusts of more than a hundred miles an hour recorded at Cape Canaveral. Matthew's expected to pummel Florida all day before spinning north towards Georgia and South Carolina. We'll be monitoring the path of Matthew throughout the day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
