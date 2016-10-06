Bringing The World Home To You

Chicago City Council Approves Police Oversight Plan

Published October 6, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers his new public safety plan to combat gun violence for the nation's third-largest city at the Malcolm X Community College on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling the city council’s approval of his plan to revamp police oversight a big step forward.

The plan creates a new agency to investigate police shootings and misconduct, and includes a civilian board. This comes in the wake of outrage after the release of a video showing an officer fatally shooting African-American teenager Laquan McDonald.

Chip Mitchell of WBEZ reports.

Chip Mitchell, WBEZ reporter. He tweets @ChipMitchell1.

