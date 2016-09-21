16 Years And Counting: One Woman's Obsession To Crack A Code

A sculpture with a secret message at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, has stumped amateur code breakers for a quarter-century.

Elonka Dunin, a software developer from Nashville, Tennessee, has spent the better part of two decades trying to unravel the mystery of Kryptos.

Tony Youngblood from Here & Now contributor Nashville Public Radio has her story.

Tony Youngblood, reporter for Nashville Public Radio.

