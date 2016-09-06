Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

For-Profit ITT Technical Institute Closes Campuses, Lays Off Nearly 8,000

Published September 6, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
The Canton, Mich. campus of ITT Technical Institute in 2011. (Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons)
The Canton, Mich. campus of ITT Technical Institute in 2011. (Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons)

The ITT Technical Institute, the nation’s fifth largest for-profit college, announced today that it is closing all its campuses, and laying off nearly 8,000 employees. ITT’s parent company blamed sanctions from the federal government for the closure.

Last month, the Department of Education banned the school from enrolling students who receive federal financial aid, which comprises a large portion of the school’s revenue.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal about what this means for ITT students, and the for-profit education industry.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.