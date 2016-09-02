Former Stanford Student, Convicted Rapist Brock Turner Gets Early Jail Release

Former Stanford student Brock Turner was released from jail Friday.

Turner served three months of a six month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in January 2015. The case set off a national outcry, with many arguing that the six month sentence was too lenient.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets an update from KQED’s Beth Willon.

Guest

Beth Willon, senior news editor and reporter for KQED. She tweets @bethwillon.

