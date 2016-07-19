Study Finds Life Expectancy 12 Years Shorter In Certain Cleveland Neighborhoods

A new study has found that, in some parts of Cleveland, people live 12 years less on average than people less than 10 miles away. Here & Now’s Robin Young visited a neighborhood clinic to see some of the health issues hitting poorer neighborhoods. She spoke with patient Molly Hileman and Dr. Heidi Gullett.

Molly Hileman, patient at neighborhood Family Practice in Cleveland.

Dr. Heidi Gullett, assistant professor and associate program director at the department of family medicine and community health at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

