NPR Politics Lunchbox: Trump Picks Pence As VP; Congress Breaks For 7-Week Vacation

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the Web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 2 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 9 daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?In the midst of heated debate over the RNC rules yesterday, the committee abruptly recessed, claiming printer troubles. The true reason for the break? A secret meeting among key Republican operatives, attempting to strike a deal with anti-Trump delegates.

July 15, 2016

Friday, Obama condemned the attack in Nice, France; Clinton tries to define Trump before he basks in the GOP convention spotlight; former Trump campaign manger Corey Lewandowski joins CNN after contentious media exchanges; Clinton campaigns with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine; a new study that looks at the line between racial bias and the Tea Party; and what contested conventions look like as explained by Hollywood and Sinclair Lewis.

We'll be moving full steam ahead as the Republican National Convention begins Monday. We hope you enjoyed the Lunchbox as much as we did curating it for you! Special thanks to our editors for giving us (the interns!) the opportunity to produce this series. Keep following us at nprpolitics.org, on Twitter @nprpolitics and on Facebook.

