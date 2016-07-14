NPR Politics Lunchbox: 'Never Trump' Last Stand, New Sanders Book

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the Web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 3 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 10daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?Comcast, the "official broadband and telecommunications provider" for the DNC in Philadelphia, has announced it will be laying miles of new fiber in preparation for the convention. Once done, convention-goers will be able to upload selfies and retweet over internet speeds 17,000 times faster than the average home.

July 14, 2016

Today we talked about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's apology for her "ill-advised" Trump comments, Hillary Clinton campaigning with possible VP pick Sen. Tim Kaine today, whether Donald Trump's business proneness could help mend the U.S. economy, how politics corresponds with religion, the "Never Trump" campaign's last-ditch effort to stop Trump's nomination, and how Sen. Jeff Sessions shares Donald Trump's hardline view on immigration.

