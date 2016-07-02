Fresh Air Weekend: Broadway's Barbara Cook: The 'Vanishing Middle Class'; Matt Ross

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Broadway Chanteuse Barbara Cook: 'My First Memories Are Of Singing':After starring in Broadway shows like The Music Man and Candide, Cook struggled with addiction, then staged a successful second career as a cabaret singer. Her new memoir is Then and Now.

What It's Like To Be A Part Of The 'Vanishing Middle Class':Mat Johnson grew up poor, but managed to land in the middle class as an adult. Still, he says, opportunities for advancement are few and far between, and it's all too easy to slide back economically.

Matt Ross Of 'Silicon Valley' Goes Off The Grid With 'Captain Fantastic':Ross' new film, which he wrote and directed, is about a father living with his six children in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. "The movie is about choices we make, especially as parents," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

