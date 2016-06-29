NPR Politics Lunchbox: Concerns In Cleveland, 'Funny-Looking People'

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 18 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 25 daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know? The Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this year, is home to the "HUMONGOTRON"? The NBA claims it is the largest scoreboard of any arena in the country.

June 29, 2016

This morning we talked about NPR's Steve Inskeep's interview with President Obama. They discussed Trump and Brexit, as well as race relations.

