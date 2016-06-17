Orlando Shooting Dominates The Week In Politics

This week, presumed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump once again called for a temporary ban on Muslims and suggested President Obama was sympathetic to terrorists. Presumed Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton called Trump’s ideas nonsense, and called for a national assault weapons ban. Her rival Bernie Sanders, in a video message to supporters last night, didn’t concede the race and didn’t endorse Clinton.

CNN’s Juana Summers and ABC’s Rick Klein join Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss where the campaigns are now, on gun control and terrorism.

Hear more of our Orlando shooting coverage

Guests

Juana Summers, CNN politics editor. She tweets @jmsummers.

Rick Klein, political director at ABC News. He tweets @RickKlein.

