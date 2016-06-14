Bringing The World Home To You

Sometimes, It’s Lonely To Be The Only Physicist In Congress

Published June 14, 2016 at 12:20 PM EDT
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol June 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol June 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

There have never been a lot of scientists in Congress, but currently there’s just one: Bill Foster, a Democrat from Illinois, who has a Ph.D. in physics. As part of a week long series about science, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Foster about science policy, funding, and why it’s important for America to be the leader in scientific innovation.

View other stories in our series, “Science In America.” 

Guest

Bill Foster, U.S. Representative from Illinois. He tweets @RepBillFoster.

