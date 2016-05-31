NBA Deploys 3D Video For Virtual Reality Replays

Last night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, securing a spot in the NBA finals that begin on Thursday. As usual, TV crews and photographers had their lenses trained on every basket in the 96-88 game, but broadcasters also drew on a relatively new piece of technology to help document the action.

Through a partnership with Intel, the NBA has been using 3D video to create 360-degree replays of slam dunks and other show-stopping plays. It’s the NBA version of the red carpet Glam Cam.

“What they have is dozens of high definition cameras all around the court,” communication professor John Carroll told Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti. “They take the video of the action from all those different angles. Intel hast he technological capability to stitch them all together.”

While 3D video technology has arrived in professional basketball, other sports are also considering giving it a try.

“The NBA isn’t the only one doing this,” Carroll said. “All kinds of sports teams have experimented with this kind of technology, some more than others.”

John Carroll, Professor of Mass Communication at Boston University. His blog is “Campaign Outsider” and he tweets @johncarroll_bu.

