Magic And Music At A South Florida Toll Booth

Published May 30, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Toll collector John Struckman takes the $1 toll from travelers in the late day at the toll plaza on Card Sound Road. The toll plaza, an alternative route to the Florida Keys, is one of the last remaining manned toll facilities in South Florida. (Charles Trainor Jr. /Miami Herald)
If you’ve been out on the roads this holiday weekend, you might notice that it’s getting harder and harder to find a tollbooth with a human being actually taking tolls. Toll plazas all over the country are going automatic. But just at the top of the Florida Keys, there’s a tollbooth with people inside.

Jenny Luna was with the Miami Herald when she reported this story for Here & Now contributor WLRN in Miami.

