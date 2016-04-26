Bringing The World Home To You

VIDEO: Chocolate Bars With A Political Bite

By Morgan McCloy
Published April 26, 2016 at 2:35 PM EDT

It's often said that Washington, D.C., is a town obsessed with politics. Apparently, that obsession extends to its chocolatiers.

This election season, D.C. graphic design firm and chocolate manufacturer Harper Macaw have teamed up to create a series of chocolate bars, each with a flavor and wrapper inspired by a political theme.

Take the Flip-Flopper bar, for example: Its wrapper features an illustration that mimics the design of tarot cards, "with a donkey and elephant divided by an impenetrable party line." Inside you'll find dark milk chocolate with butter toffee and sea salt. Get it? It flip-flops between salty and sweet.

We visited their chocolate factory in D.C. for a peek at — and taste of — their wares. Watch our video for a virtual sample.

Morgan McCloy
