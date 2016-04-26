Bringing The World Home To You

Gannett Ready To Pay $815 Million For Tribune Publishing

Published April 26, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Times Building in downtown Los Angeles, California on July 10, 2013.(Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Times Building in downtown Los Angeles, California on July 10, 2013.(Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

While media giant Gannett tries to acquire the parent company of the Los Angeles Times and eight other daily newspapers, The New York Times says it will close its Paris editing and printing operations, eliminating 70 jobs. NPR’s David Folkenflik speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about news in the print journalism world.

