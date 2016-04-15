A Reporter Looks Back At Clinton's First Campaign

As the final weekend of campaigning in New York State approaches, the Democratic primary race is tightening. Hillary Clinton has now appeared on a ballot four times in New York, twice for a U.S. Senate seat and twice as a presidential candidate.

Reporter Brian Mann of Here & Now contributor North Country Public Radio explores what Clinton’s past campaigns might tell us about this year’s race. Sixteen years ago, Mann trekked along as the then-first lady stumped for votes in her first campaign, a historic bid for a U.S. Senate seat.

Reporter

Brian Mann, Adirondack bureau chief for North Country Public Radio. He tweets @BrianMannADK.

