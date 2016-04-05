New Hampshire Race Could Decide Senate Makeup

With the presidential campaign attracting so much attention, it’s easy to lose sight of another major political race taking shape: the campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Democrats are hoping they can win control of the Senate, where Republicans hold a four-seat majority. Among the key races is New Hampshire, where Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte faces a challenge from the state’s Democratic Governor, Maggie Hassan.

From the Here & Nowcontributor network, WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports.

Reporter

Anthony Brooks, senior political reporter for WBUR. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.

