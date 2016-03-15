Florida Rep. Curbelo Says If Trump Wins, He'll Back A 3rd Party Candidate

As Florida’s primary votes are cast Tuesday, home state Senator Marco Rubio is still lagging behind Donald Trump in the latest polls. Among Rubio’s supporters is U.S. Rep.Carlos Curbelo, a fellow Florida Republican representing the state’s 26th congressional district.

Curbelo tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson that he cannot support the leading Republican candidate, Donald Trump, even if he gets the nomination. He says he remains hopeful that the nomination will go to Rubio, even if that means a brokered convention.

Carlos Curbelo, U.S. Representative serving Florida’s 26th District. He tweets @RepCurbelo.

