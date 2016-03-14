Violence At Trump Rallies Turns Into Election Issue For Both Parties

After Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump postponed a Chicago rally on Friday, supporters and protesters clashed. Now, candidates including Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Marco Rubio are raising questions about the situation. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR politics editor. He tweets @DomenicoNPR.

