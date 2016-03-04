Bringing The World Home To You

A 'Choose Your Own Adventure' Book For Grown-Ups

Published March 4, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
"Choose Your Own Misery: The Office Adventure" is a 9 to 5 spin on the "Choose Your Own Adventure" books of the '80s and '90s. (Courtesy)
"Choose Your Own Misery: The Office Adventure" is a 9 to 5 spin on the "Choose Your Own Adventure" books of the '80s and '90s. (Courtesy)

The “Choose Your Own Adventure” books have sold over 260 million copies since they first came out in the 1980s. In the books, readers shape the direction that the story takes by choosing one of several options, and turning to the particular page for that decision.

Now, the 20- and 30-somethings who grew up with those books are being given a new way to play. “Choose Your Own Misery: The Office Adventure” transports the reader into a mind-numbingly dull 9 to 5 job. The options take vacation hours, sick time and dental plans into account.

The book was written by Jilly Gagnon and Mike MacDonald. Gagnon talks with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd.

