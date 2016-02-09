Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

One Of Denver's Last Movie Rental Stores Has A Plan To Stay Afloat

Published February 9, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Jeff Hahn bought the Video One rental store in Denver in 2009. (Corey H. Jones/CPR News)
Jeff Hahn bought the Video One rental store in Denver in 2009. (Corey H. Jones/CPR News)

One of Denver’s oldest movie rental stores is now one of the city’s last. Video One has survived the rise and fall of mega chains like Blockbuster and it’s still here during the age of online streaming. But as arts reporter Corey Jones of Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio explains, Video One may need to close its doors.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.