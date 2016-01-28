Avoid Tax Identity Theft By Filing Early

Another reason to dread tax season: the Internal Revenue Service says it paid out $63 billion in fraudulent tax refunds between 2011 and 2014. That means someone posing as you could walk away with a refund check with your name on it.

Shawn Novak teaches tax policy at Arizona State University. He’s also a former tax adviser for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. He joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the problem, and ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Guest

Shawn Novak, associate clinical professor at Arizona State University’s School of Public Affairs and former tax adviser for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.