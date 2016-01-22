Low Oil Prices Bring Down Airfares

Airlines are reaping the benefits of low fuel prices. Both United and Southwest earned record profits this week, and they are passing some of the savings onto consumers.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the cheap flights and whether prices will fall further.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Senior Business Analyst and host of “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

