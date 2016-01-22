Bringing The World Home To You

Low Oil Prices Bring Down Airfares

Published January 22, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
A Southwest airlines plane lands at Chicago's Midway Airport in Chicago on September 24, 2015. (Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images)
A Southwest airlines plane lands at Chicago's Midway Airport in Chicago on September 24, 2015. (Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images)

Airlines are reaping the benefits of low fuel prices. Both United and Southwest earned record profits this week, and they are passing some of the savings onto consumers.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the cheap flights and whether prices will fall further.

