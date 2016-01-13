Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

General Electric To Move Headquarters To Boston

Published January 13, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
A sign outside the corporate headquarters of the General Electric company is pictured on September 18, 2003, in Fairfield, Connecticut. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)
A sign outside the corporate headquarters of the General Electric company is pictured on September 18, 2003, in Fairfield, Connecticut. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)

General Electric is moving its global headquarters from Connecticut to Boston.

GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said Wednesday that the Boston area has a diverse, technologically fluent workforce that fits with its aspirations.

Several states have been competing to lure the company from Fairfield since GE announced in June that it was unhappy about legislative tax proposals and thinking about a move.

Connecticut’s General Assembly later passed a revised budget that scaled back some of the business-related tax increases, but GE continued hearing pitches from other states as it said it was seeking a more business-friendly home.

The company employs about 5,700 people in Connecticut, including 800 at its headquarters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.