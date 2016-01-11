DJ Session: The Shapeshifting Sounds Of David Bowie

In a special edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, music editor Lyndsey Parker remembers the wide-ranging work of David Bowie. The 69-year-old musician died Sunday after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Bowie left behind many different styles of sound, played out through personas as diverse as the late-1960s trippy Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke in 1976. His final voyage into an experimental jazz sound was “Blackstar,” his album released Friday.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson joins Parker on a sonic journey through David Bowie.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

David Bowie Songs In This Segment

“DJ”

[Youtube]

“Ziggy Stardust”

[Youtube]

“Fame”

[Youtube]

“Ashes to Ashes”

[Youtube]

“I’m Afraid of Americans”

[Youtube]

“Lazarus”

[Youtube]

Guest

Lyndsey Parker, managing editor of Yahoo! Music. She tweets @lyndseyparker.

