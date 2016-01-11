DJ Session: The Shapeshifting Sounds Of David Bowie
In a special edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, music editor Lyndsey Parker remembers the wide-ranging work of David Bowie. The 69-year-old musician died Sunday after an 18-month battle with cancer.
Bowie left behind many different styles of sound, played out through personas as diverse as the late-1960s trippy Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke in 1976. His final voyage into an experimental jazz sound was “Blackstar,” his album released Friday.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson joins Parker on a sonic journey through David Bowie.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
David Bowie Songs In This Segment
“DJ”
“Ziggy Stardust”
“Fame”
“Ashes to Ashes”
“I’m Afraid of Americans”
“Lazarus”
Guest
- Lyndsey Parker, managing editor of Yahoo! Music. She tweets @lyndseyparker.
