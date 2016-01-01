Grieving Author Focuses Attention On Goshawk

Helen Macdonald has had a longtime love of falconry and training birds for years. But she had yet to attempt training what’s known as a goshawk, known as a vicious predator. When Macdonald’s father died suddenly one year, she decided to try.

Macdonald described what happened next and her process of grieving in her book “H is for Hawk.” She joined Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss it earlier this year.

Guest

Helen Macdonald, author, naturalist and historian. Her new book is “H Is for Hawk.” She tweets @HelenJMacdonald.

