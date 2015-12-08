How To Read China's Climate Pledges In Paris

Global climate talks continue today in Paris, the final week of the conference. One country that has dramatically changed its tune since the Copenhagen climate meeting six years ago is China.

China has gone from refusing to commit to action on climate change to what The Wall Street Journal describes as a cheerleader for action.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini speaks with Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt about the changes the country is making.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer for The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.